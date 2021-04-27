Your Globe feature informed by data, increases engagement

A new feature published on INMA describes how The Globe and Mail has been working on rolling out the project Your Globe for the past year.

As the feature describes, Your Globe came out of an idea to create an easier way for subscribers to find stories they wouldn’t want to miss. It was originally launched as a “following” feature. Readers could first follow topics and then also writers to create a personally curated reading list.

Currently, 65% of Globe readers have access to the overlay, and all readers are expected to receive access by the end of the quarter. Subscribers who are following topics and/or authors have an 80% higher engagement score compared to other subscribers.

You can read more about testing, feedback, and results in the full piece here.