Claresholm Local Press welcomes new owners

Roxanne Thompson, publisher and owner of the Claresholm Local Press has announced the sale of the newspaper to long-time employee Amanda Zimmer.

Thompson came to work at the Claresholm Local Press in 1985 and served in several capacities until she purchased the newspaper from George Meyer in 2005.

“I am very proud to have served Claresholm and area for 36 years and equally proud that the newspaper will continue to be independently owned and operated.”

Zimmer has been an employee at the Claresholm Local Press since 1999. You can read more about both here.