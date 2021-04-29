Current Torstar CEO takes on new role

Torstar announced multiple executive moves earlier this week, including a new position for current CEO John Boynton.

Boynton will become vice-chair of NordStar Capital, which owns Torstar, as well as president of digital, with a focus on growth in the digital side of the business.

Boynton has been president and CEO of Torstar, which owns the Toronto Star, since 2017. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Aimia Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. for a combined 15 years.

Lorenzo DeMarchi, who was appointed chief investment officer last year, will be Torstar’s interim CEO. Prior to his 2020 appointment, DeMarchi was executive vice-president and chief financial officer for more than a decade. Rivett said that while DeMarchi helms the company, Torstar will be on the lookout for a permanent new CEO.

