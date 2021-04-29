Did you know? News media ads inspire action

News media ads are most effective at generating awareness among older readers, says a new research report.

Research from News Media Canada, conducted in February 2019, explored the action taken among readers as a result of viewing print and digital newspaper ads. Printed newspaper ads generated awareness for a product/service or sale among 63% of readers 18+ and 71% of readers 50+ years old. The printed product is clearly most effective for older adults, as the majority of awareness is generated from printed newspapers (see chart below).

The research examined a series of actions taken due to exposure to news media ads (printed newspaper or newspaper website).

Visited a store (in-person or online) – almost two thirds ( 64% ) of readers 50+ visited a store after seeing newspaper advertising

) of readers 50+ visited a store after seeing newspaper advertising Bought a product/service – print ads are a key purchase driver among the 58% of readers 50+ who were inspired to make a purchase

of readers 50+ who were inspired to make a purchase Went online to find more information about a product/service – 57% of readers 18+

of readers 18+ Looked for more offline information about a product/service – 39% of readers age 35+

This research, conducted in February 2019, surveyed 800 Canadians in all provinces. The study was managed by Totum Research and was conducted online in English and French.