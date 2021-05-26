Facebook announces plan to pay several Canadian news organizations for content

Facebook has announced it is launching a trial news initiative in Canada that will pay 14 publishers to link to articles on their websites.

Publishers include: blogTO, Canada’s National Observer, The Coast, La coopérative nationale de l’information indépendente, Daily Hive, Le Devoir, Discourse Media, FP Newspapers, Narcity, The Narwhal, SaltWire Network, The Sprawl, The Tyee, and Village Media.

Facebook encountered backlash earlier this year when it blocked news feeds in Australia when the government proposed a law that would require Tech Giants to pay publishers to link to articles on their platforms.

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault condemned Facebook’s actions in Australia as “highly irresponsible.” Despite these separate agreements, News Media Canada continues to push for federal legislation that will ensure Canadian news organizations are properly compensated for content shared on social media platforms.

