Think Google and Facebook care about community news? Think again.

News Media Canada supports the Levelling the Digital Playing Field initiative, including ongoing calls to the government to keep its commitment to Canadians who rely on local news and to introduce legislation before Parliament rises for the summer.

What can publishers do?

Publishers can run print and digital house ad material to educate their readers. Print house ads are available in various sizes, and source files are also available to create your own custom size. The June campaign, Davids vs. Goliaths, is now available with three different pieces of ad creative. Publishers are encouraged to support this campaign with house ads or filler ads whenever possible.

Click here to view all the recently released ad material available.