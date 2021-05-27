Will you be joining Postmedia’s Edmonton spring auction?

The Postmedia Edmonton spring auction is coming next month, and local companies are invited to participate!

Postmedia will promote the auction and businesses in Edmonton area newspapers, and online on our digital properties and social media channels.

For every item that sells, merchants will receive 100% of the retail value back in advertising in any of Postmedia Edmonton and area publication. This results in cash-free advertising in print or online.

For more information, or to participate in this year’s auction, you can contact your local media sales representative, or send an email to: edmontonadvertising@postmedia.com.