The Globe and Mail wins CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

The Globe and Mail has won this year’s CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism in the large-media category, announced today at the Canadian Journalism Foundation Awards virtual ceremony.

The Globe was honoured for its series investigating why Ottawa and the Public Health Agency were unable to respond effectively to the COVID-19 crisis despite Canada’s heavy investment in pandemic preparedness after the SARS outbreak. It is the Globe‘s fifth win in the award’s 25-year history.

