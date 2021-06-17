BCYCNA celebrates 2021 Ma Murray Award winners

Representatives from community newspapers from across the west coast gathered to celebrate journalistic excellence late last week at the BCYCNA’s 2021 Ma Murray Awards.

Categories for this year’s ceremonies were dynamic and included awards dedicated to advertising, writing, photography, and digital.

The special Ma Murray Community Service Award was given to a team from Kamloops This Week for their project called Kindloops – The Kamloops Kindness Project.

Devon Bidal, from the Saanich News, was selected as the new journalist of the year.

A full list of this year’s winners is available on the BCYCNA website here. Congrats to all this year’s recipients!