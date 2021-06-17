Cross-platform readership consistent across generations, research shows

Data from the 2021 Spring Vividata study (released May 12, 2021) confirms consistent print/digital cross-platform reading habits across generations. In the major markets measured, all groups tend to read both print and digital newspaper content weekly.

Print reading is preferred by older generations (those born in 1965 and earlier), while younger generations lean towards reading digital news editions. Interestingly, Gen Z readers (born 1996-2006) are more likely to read print only compared to Gen Y (born 1980-1995).

According to Vividata, Canadians increasingly agree with the statement, “I commit more time each day to seek out current news and information than I did two years ago” (30% in Spring 2020 | 40% in Spring 2021).