Levelling the Digital Playing Field open letter garners huge attention

Last week, News Media Canada issued a historic open letter to the Prime Minister of Canada calling on the Trudeau government to act on their commitment to support local journalism.

The open letter ran as an editorial across front pages of many newspapers across Canada. We’d like to thank all the members who participated in this initiative and we will look forward to your continued support as we press the Trudeau government to act.

For now, however, we thought we’d share a couple samples of what the campaign looked like.