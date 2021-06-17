Metroland parcel service makes its 500,000 delivery

Seven months since its launch, Metroland Media’s new parcel service hit a landmark moment when accomplishing its 500,000th delivery last week in Richmond Hill, Ont.

In November 2020, Metroland kicked off its game-changing parcel delivery service in Ontario, utilizing its historic infrastructure and trusted expertise to significantly lower the cost of quality delivery.

Metroland publishes more than 70 community and daily newspapers – which are delivered to 147,000 Ontario postal code and 70 per cent of Ontario households, the company says.

“Delivering across our footprint in Ontario is something we have done for over 100 years, so transitioning using our warehouse and contracted driver network to a parcel delivery business was something that made a lot of sense,” said Mike Banville, head of parcel services.

With the onset of the global pandemic, Banville said, the overwhelming need in the e-commerce market for final-mile parcel delivery has only intensified.

Metroland Parcel Services has teamed up with over 40 retailers, including Toys “R” Us and Henry’s Camera, providing their customers with exceptional next day service.