Our 2020 National Newspaper Week campaign just won another award!

News Media Canada is happy to share with you that our 2020 National Newspaper Week campaign has won a silver award from the Toronto chapter of the Canadian Public Relations Society.

Our silver award was given for Best Use of Media Relations (over $50,000), which recognizes effective and creative use of media relations to execute or support a public relations campaign with a budget over $50,000.

The chapter received a record number of entries with 188 submissions from agencies, corporations, individuals, and non-for-profits across the Greater Toronto Area.

You can take a look at our campaign page here.