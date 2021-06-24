Reuters Institute releases 2021 Digital News Report

The annual overview of the Canadian data shows that trust in news remains relatively similar to 2020 (last year’s survey was conducted before the pandemic), reports professor Colette Brin, who oversaw the Canadian portion of the report.

According to her analysis, more than half of respondents report seeing misleading information about COVID-19 in the week prior to the survey, more than for any other topic.

This year, the survey also asked Canadians about their perceptions of media coverage of groups with whom they may identify. The results show general satisfaction toward media coverage, but less among certain groups, including Anglophones who consider themselves politically right-wing, people aged 18 to 24, women and members of lower income households.

The Digital News Report is an annual online survey of news consumers’ habits and perceptions conducted. In 2021, the study has been conducted in 46 countries.

Laval University’s Centre d’études sur les médias is the Canadian partner in the study. Data collection took place from January 14 to February 15, 2021.

Over the coming weeks, we’ll be drilling down on the Canadian numbers. In the meantime, you can have a read of the Canadian section here.