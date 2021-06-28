Federal government announces significant assistance programs to support journalism

After months of diligent work, News Media Canada welcomes the announcement made earlier today by the federal government to support the production of quality journalism.

Members will be particularly interested in the funding allocated through the Canada Periodical Fund and the Local Journalism Initiative.

The Canada Periodical Fund will see $21.5 million in 2021-22 to assist free, digital and small-circulation magazines and weekly newspapers. As well, $10 million will be allocated in 2021-22 to allow a top-up for all eligible periodical under Aid to Publishers.

The federal government also announced that $10 million over two years (2021-22 and 2022-23) to the Local Journalism Initiative to hire more journalists in underserved communities.

News Media Canada appreciates the federal government listening to the needs of our members and is making this important investment.

