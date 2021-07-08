Canadian Online Publishing Awards opens call for entries

The Canadian Online Publishing Awards have begun accepting entries for this year’s awards program.

Deadline for submissions is September 30, 2021. All entries must have been published between September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 to be eligible for the 2021 awards.

The cost for a single entry is $75 with the early bird discount rate of $50.

The 2021 competition has been expanded to include two new categories. These are the “Best Feel Good Story” and “Best Multi-Cultural” story, also new in 2021 are the Best Webinar and Best Virtual Event categories.