La Liberté publishes third edition of Sciences Mag Junior

Manitoba’s La Liberté has launched the third edition of its popular children’s science magazine Sciences Mag Junior. The theme for this edition is ‘Teamwork against the Coronas!’

The illustrated magazine is aimed at children and their families in order to explain to them how our bodies work in response to viruses, and thus ease their anxiety about COVID-19.

A website dedicated to the magazine can be found here. You can read and/or download previous issues. You can also watch the video, embedded below, to learn more about the project.