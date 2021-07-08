Torstar and Enthusiast Gaming partner to bring news to Gen Z audience

Torstar and Enthusiast Gaming have announced a joint venture to create an online news platform aimed at Gen Z communities in English-speaking countries around the world.

The two companies say the new AFK platform will adopt a tone and format that’s familiar to fans of online video games like Fortnite and Call of Duty.

According to a report, Torstar’s chief client officer Mike Beckerman says advertisers have a great interest in reaching the Gen Z and millennial age groups, which include teens and young adults born since the early 1980s.

The AFK online platform is expected to go live in September.

You can read more about the partnership here.