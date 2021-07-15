Debut issue of Star Cineplex magazine coming soon

With distribution in the Saturday Star, online and to all Scene members across Canada, the debut issue of Star Cineplex magazine is ready for a glitzy release on August 7th.
With more than 350,000 print copies – and over 7 million digital impressions – Star Cineplex has the largest distribution of any magazine in the country.
The inaugural issue is a “welcome back” issue and a love letter to those who adore art and movies. It will feature writing from many recognizable names, including Margaret Atwood, Jeanne Beker, Michael Hollett, and many more.
Readers can expect to see the following features in the debut issue:
- The cover story is an exclusive interview with Simu Liu on becoming Marvel’s first Asian superhero with his title role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
- Features on Jennifer Hudson, Ryan Reynolds, Ben Platt, the making of Denis Villeuneve’s highly anticipated Dune, plus insider access on the set of Daniel Craig’s final Bond.
- Canadian director Clement Virgo and Atom Egoyan celebrate the achievements of Canadian filmmaker Norman Jewison.
- Margaret Atwood’s five favourite films in black and white.
- TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey’s must-see festival releases.
- Legendary fashion journalist Jeanne Beker interviews Cree Métis artist Jason Baerg on his boundary-pushing work and upcoming shows in London and Dubai.