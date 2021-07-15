Debut issue of Star Cineplex magazine coming soon

With distribution in the Saturday Star, online and to all Scene members across Canada, the debut issue of Star Cineplex magazine is ready for a glitzy release on August 7th.

With more than 350,000 print copies – and over 7 million digital impressions – Star Cineplex has the largest distribution of any magazine in the country.

The inaugural issue is a “welcome back” issue and a love letter to those who adore art and movies. It will feature writing from many recognizable names, including Margaret Atwood, Jeanne Beker, Michael Hollett, and many more.

Readers can expect to see the following features in the debut issue: