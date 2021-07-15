QCNA announces winners of its Better Newspapers Contest

QCNA is proud to honour our member newspapers through the Better Newspaper Contest every year. We thank everyone who submitted their outstanding work for this contest. Winners are normally announced and presented during the Annual Gala which this year will be held virtually.

We were thrilled to see the number of responses and the passion reflected in the work of every participant organization and individual in this profession. “Congratulations to all the finalists. This year presented unprecedented challenges, and we are so proud of each and every one of the 493 entries in this year’s contest,” says Lily Ryan, President of QCNA.

Awards in this year’s competition recognized excellence in beat coverage, including reporting on education, agriculture, environment, health, and civic affairs.

The award for ‘best overall newspaper’ was given to The Equity. The Low Down to Hull & Back News and The Eastern Door were also recognized for their excellence.

A full list of this year’s winners is available here.