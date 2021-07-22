Jack Webster Awards announces call for submissions

The Jack Webster Awards have issued a public call for nominations for excellence in business, industry, labour and economics reporting.

These awards are open to individual journalists or teams of journalists who have produced in-depth reporting on a story, or series of stories, on complex issues in the areas of business, industry, labour, and economics.

The Jack Webster Foundation fosters and celebrates excellence in journalism to protect the public interest for British Columbians.

You can check out the application form – and make a submission(!) – by clicking here.