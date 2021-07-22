Part of local journalism is meeting people experiencing trauma

Mike Adler, a reporter who covers Scarborough, Ont. for toronto.com, recently penned a column in the Scarborough Mirror that is a true testament to the important work local journalists undertake on behalf of their communities each and every single day.

“We are here to listen, be part of our communities. Part of their traumas, we are also part of their joys,” Adler writes in his column.

The column is part of Metroland’s ongoing Trust Initiative and is an emotional must read. The full piece can be found here.