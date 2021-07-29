Research shows newspapers, their sites and apps trusted for reliable COVID information

Data from the Spring 2021 Vividata study confirms that Canadians trust newspaper content in print and digital formats for information during COVID.

Information from healthcare professionals topped the list at 79% followed by newspapers and their sites/apps at 64%. Among this group, 1 in 4 feel it’s important to pay for news and information to feel truly informed.

Data from Totum Research also finds that a third of Canadians started reading newspaper more during the second wave of COVID and 43% intend to keep reading. Four in ten (39%) Canadians believe news in any newspaper is a trusted source of COVID information.

When asked about topics that should be covered more, the top three responses were more positive stories (45%), tips on how to stay healthy (37%) and topics unrelated to COVID.

