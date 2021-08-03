News Media Canada responds to Heritage Canada’s stance on collective negotiation with digital platforms

News Media Canada, representing hundreds of print and digital titles and employing 3000 journalists in every province and territory, issued a statement today about the Government of Canada’s release of its “What We Heard” Report on the consultations for new legislation on Digital Platforms.

“The Government recognizes the need for revenue sharing; understands that there is a negotiating imbalance between digital platforms and news outlets; and acknowledges the need for tools that allow press publishers to negotiate commercial deals on a level playing field,” said Paul Deegan, President and CEO of News Media Canada. “This approach has worked in a similar country to Canada – Australia – and it can work here too.”

Deegan stressed, “We will be inviting qualified Canadian journalism organizations – of all sizes – to join us in collective negotiation; together, we are stronger.”

“A commercially-viable and fiercely independent news media publishing sector is vital to our democracy. All political parties should support collective negotiation, backed up with the teeth of baseball-style binding arbitration, and pass legislation this fall,” said Jamie Irving, Chair of News Media Canada. “Urgent action is needed now.”

