New study finds print ads beat Facebook ‘times over’

The results of a new research study that shows that print ads are more effective than Facebook ads should be considered as a “wake-up call” to marketers, according to one industry analyst.

The study, overseen by Duane Varan, and commissioned by Australian publishers’ group ThinkNewsBrands, revealed that advertising on news platforms – including print – are more effective than Facebook or YouTube.

The study is described as the first of its kind properly comparing news versus social media in terms of ad impact.

More than 5,350 participants were included in the study, which ran across 42 print runs and 252 websites.

