Canadian Journalism Forum and the Canadian Mental Health Association collaborate on new awards for reporting about mental health

The Canadian Mental Health Association and the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma have announced they are partnering on a new pair of journalism awards for reporting on the mental health of young people.

Starting in January, journalists working in English will be able to compete for the Mindset Award for Reporting on Young People’s Mental Health, while francophone journalists can enter a parallel competition for le prix En-Tête pour le reportage en santé mentale chez les jeunes.

The Mindset and En-Tête awards were inaugurated five years ago, with annual competitions for reporting in either language about workplace mental health. They are sponsored by Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, an initiative of Canada Life, which also acts as a resource for journalists engaged in the subject.

Presentation of the Mindset and En-Tête awards is included in annual awards galas organized by the Canadian Association of Journalists and la Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec.

You can read more about the announcement here.