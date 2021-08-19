Get ready for National Newspaper Week 2021!

Champion The Truth: Spark Conversation

National Newspaper Week is our industry’s opportunity to drive coverage and conversation about the critically important role local newspapers play in a healthy, thriving democracy. National Newspaper Week provides us with an opportunity to highlight the work of Canadian newspapers and engage the public in this critical dialogue.

Canadians in markets large and small across the country continue to read and rely on newspapers to bring them local information. It has never been more critical to protect and support the role of local newspapers, particularly as many struggle in the face of increasing news deserts across Canada. Research tells us that nine in ten Canadians continue to read newspaper content weekly. The number one reason for reading community newspapers is to access LOCAL information that cannot be found anywhere else.

News Media Canada will rally Canadians to “Champion The Truth” by creating and promoting a collection of limited-edition items to be launched during the industry’s consumer-facing moment, National Newspaper Week (October 3-9, 2021). This is our opportunity to communicate and spotlight the work of Canadian newspapers and engage in meaningful dialogue about the role of local news.

Our goal is to “spark conversation and dialogue,” and that is precisely what a great piece of art can accomplish. Canadian artist Ola Volo will create a limited-edition bilingual print that celebrates and supports the local news industry as champions of truth in Canada. The collection (signed print and journal) will be made available for purchase online, with all proceeds donated to a Canadian charity that supports the newspaper industry.

The collection will be launched during National Newspaper Week and supported by an integrated communications program. The program messaging will be amplified with a national advertising campaign, an influencer program, and national media relations support, as well as holiday gift guide features. The impact of this campaign will be measured through an online consumer research survey with Canadians across the country. As in previous years, an online publisher toolkit will be developed to promote and distribute resource material to publishers.

National Newspaper Week, celebrated every October, provides us with an opportunity to drive earned media coverage to spotlight the critical work of Canadian newspapers and engage in meaningful dialogue about the role of local news in a healthy democracy.

Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.