La Presse introduces privacy-safe offering for advertisers

La Presse is has partnered with Montreal-based adtech company Optable to offer a secure, privacy-first alternative to cookies for local advertisers, reports Media In Canada.

According to the story, this partnership will allow advertisers to target consumers while respecting the privacy of their personal information.

La Presse, which operates in a not-for-profit structure, launched single sign-on for all its platforms last year to encourage readers to create a free account to continue readership. To date, 70% of the content consulted on La Presse platforms is by authenticated users.