Local information continues to drive newspaper readership

Canadians in markets large and small across the country continue to read and rely on newspapers to bring them local information.

It has never been more critical to protect and support the role of local newspapers and recognize their contribution to a healthy democracy, particularly as many struggle in the face of increasing news deserts across Canada.

Research tells us that nine in ten Canadians continue to read newspaper content weekly. The number one reason for reading community newspapers is to access LOCAL information that cannot be found anywhere else. Not surprisingly, print readers also read and rely on the advertising in the newspapers, including flyers and inserts.