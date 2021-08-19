Motivated go-getter? Your local newspaper has a great opportunity for you!

Are you a natural multi-tasker who loves working with people and being part of a great team? Black Press Media is hiring a circulation coordinator for the Victoria News and a field rep for the Goldstream News Gazette.

Home to some of the oldest, most established newspapers in B.C. and Alberta, Black Press Media was founded in 1975 and now publishes more than 170 titles in print and online in Western Canada and the Western United States.

Circulation Coordinator

If you’re a person who thrives with a busy, eclectic work day, this is the job for you. From problem solving to data entry to hiring carriers, no two days are the same in the newspaper and media world!

Great interpersonal skills are a big part of this job, and not just in customer service. Carriers are the heart of the newspaper side of the company, and as a circulation coordinator, you’ll be the go-to person for a team of youth and adult carriers. Being able to relate to your team is a must.

Fielding a variety of in-person interactions, phone calls and emails is important to ensure everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You’ll also organize field reps and drivers as you assign routes to ensure the papers get to the carriers in a timely manner.

“One of the best things about working here is the carriers. We have a great relationship and the carriers are just the best!” notes Laura Cross, a current circulation coordinator.

This is your chance to become part of the dynamic team in Victoria. If you stand out from the crowd, are a good critical thinker, love interacting with customers and fellow-workers, have an eye for detail, and have good working knowledge of MS Word, Excel, and Outlook Express, then the Victoria News wants to hear from you.

Field Representative

This position requires great time-management skills. Duties include delivering newspaper shortages to carriers (Wednesday to Friday), re-delivery of newspapers to residents as requested, distribution of carrier wanted flyers, refilling and checking of box drops (Wednesday to Friday), surveying delivery routes and making recommendations on routes.

A valid class 5 B.C. driver’s licence, a reliable vehicle, and proof of vehicle insurance is required.

Drop off your resume to Victoria News, third floor, 818 Broughton St., Victoria, B.C., V8W 1E4, or email marilou@blackpress.ca