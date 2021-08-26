Toronto Star announces new appointments to senior leadership team

The Toronto Star has announced several new appointments who will be joining the newsroom’s senior leadership team.

New hires include Grant Ellis, Nicole MacIntyre, and Sarmishta Subramanian.

Ellis joins the Star as Managing Editor, Digital & Multimedia. Ellis is an experienced multi-platform journalist and strategist. His most recent experience was as general manager at BNN Bloomberg.

MacIntyre joins the Star as Managing Editor, News, coming from the Globe & Mail, where she was most recently deputy national editor.

Subramanian joins the Star as Executive Features Editor. Subramanian is a veteran of the Canadian magazine industry, with senior editorial positions at Saturday Night, The Walrus, Maclean’s, Chatelaine and the National Post.

In addition, Jordan Himelfarb becomes Managing Editor, Politics. Himelfarb joined the Star in 2013, working with the editorial board before moving over to news. He is currently spearheading the Star’s coverage of the 2021 federal election campaign.

You can read more about each of the new appointments here.