Liberal Party announces plans to ‘Level the Playing Field with Digital Giants’

The Liberal Party of Canada has announced it is committed to ‘Level the Playing Field with Digital Giants’ as well as providing other support measures for journalism in the event they are re-elected in the upcoming federal election.

In their platform announcement, the Liberals committed to introduce new legislation, within 100 days of taking office, that would require digital platforms that generate revenues from the publication publication of news content to share a portion of their revenues with Canadian news outlets.

This legislation would be based on the Australian model and level the playing field between global platforms and Canadian news outlets. The bill will also allow news publishers to work together to prepare for collective negotiation, which is a position News Media Canada has advocated for in a recent marketing campaign.

The Liberals also promised additional supports for media, which include: