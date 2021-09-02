This National Newspaper Week, champion the truth and spark conversation

National Newspaper Week is an annual opportunity to recognize the role that newspapers and their sites play in providing Canadians with credible, factual news and spotlight why news media continues to be a trusted source of information that is critical to our democracy.

The theme of the 2021 campaign is: Champion the Truth: Spark Conversation. The campaign runs from October 3 to 9.

To celebrate this year’s National Newspaper Week and provide Canadians with a way to show their support for the industry, News Media Canada has partnered with Canadian artist Ola Volo to create a limited-edition, signed print titled “Champions”.

The signed 20″x20″ print is launching as part of this year’s Champion The Truth collection, which also includes a hardcover journal.

“Champions” was inspired by conversations between Volo and industry stakeholders and celebrates the local news industry as champions of truth in Canada. Volo is known for the strong narrative she brings to life in her work and her ability to spark conversation, bring people together, empower action and shed light on important issues.

Curious to take a sneak peak at our 2021 campaign graphics? You can peel back the curtain by clicking here.