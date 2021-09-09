Graham Harrop celebrates a quarter century creating cartoons for the Vancouver Sun

The Vancouver Sun has published a feature on long-time editorial cartoonist Graham Harrop, who has been drawing for the Postmedia publication for 25 years.

According to the story, Harrop had his first cartoons about daily life published in the Powell River News when he was only 14 years old.

Two years later, he was working at the Vancouver Sun as a copy runner (someone who physically carried typed stories from one section of the newspaper to another).

It was a chance for Harrop to meet his cartooning idol, the legendary Len Norris, whose cartoons combined a light-hearted, satirical approach with an astute political awareness.

A big break came when he was hired by the Globe and Mail in 1989. For about 20 years he wrote Backbench, which satirized politicians and government scandals as well as poked fun at cultural figures such as Leonard Cohen and Margaret Atwood.

Since 1996, he has been regularly drawing cartoons for the Vancouver Sun.

Harrop said 25 years at the Vancouver Sun have gone by “in the blink of an eye.”

During that time, he was nominated for a National Newspaper Award in 2000 and 2006.