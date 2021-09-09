Local Journalism Initiative to be spotlighted during Right to Know Week conference

News Media Canada is excited to be involved in a special session about the Local Journalism Initiative and its work to combat news deserts at the upcoming Right to Know Week conference.

This event is dedicated to discussing the importance of maintaining the principles of the “Right to Know”in our democracy, and the potential challenges our public institutions will ultimately face in the wake of the pandemic. The conference will be held during the week of September 28 – October 1. The full conference agenda is available here.

The first day of the conference is free and open to the public. News Media Canada members are able to receive a special promo discount to attend the rest of the conference. If you are interested in attending, please send us a note to: info@newsmediacanada.ca.