World News Day 2021 hosts announced

Actor Victor Garber and Farah Nasser, anchor on Global News at 5:30 & 6, will host this year’s World News Day: The Climate Crisis, a virtual event on Sept. 28 highlighting the vital role journalism plays in providing the public with facts about the climate emergency.

World News Day 2021 will serve as an important means of driving public conversation about the climate emergency and its impact, and draw attention to the importance of global fact-based journalism in reporting on this critical issue.

The flagship virtual event will showcase journalism from around the world, highlighting regional climate change issues, activism and solutions. Registration for the 90-minute event is free, open to a global audience and available in all time zones on Sept. 28.

Featured coverage includes the flooding and wildfires experienced in different regions this past year, the impact of climate change on wildlife, how lockdown affected carbon emissions, examples of youth activism and more. Journalism from the following news organizations will be featured: Al Jazeera English, BBC, CBC News, Deutsche Welle, Global News, The Globe and Mail, The Guardian, National Observer/Indigenous Leadership Initiative, The New Yorker, Reuters, The Sacramento Bee, The Straits Times, South China Morning Post, Thomson Reuters Foundation and Univision.

You can learn more about the hallmark occasion by clicking here.