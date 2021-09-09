Your latest Atlantic Journalism Awards spotlight

This week’s spotlight of a recent Atlantic Journalism Awards gold winner is on Aidan Cox of the Daily Gleaner and the story ‘holes in tracking raise questions around racial discrimination in policing.’

This story is about how police forces in New Brunswick follow no uniform standard for how they conduct or track street checks, also known as the practice of carding. The story started with a request for data on the ethnicities of persons street checked by officers with each force in the province.

After receiving responses to requests for information, it became apparent that there was no standard method of tracking, and therefore, no way of knowing exactly whether this controversial policing practice was being used to disproportionately target persons of colour.

You can view the entire submission by clicking here.