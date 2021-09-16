How will you celebrate National Newspaper Week this year?

In about two weeks we will celebrating the 81st annual National Newspaper Week!

This year News Media Canada has partnered with Canadian artist Ola Volo to produce a new Champion The Truth collection featuring a custom piece of art and a softcover journal.

Ola’s limited-edition signed print, “Champions” aims to highlight the role of local news as champions of the truth. Items from the collection will be available for purchase at the start of National Newspaper Week and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Canadian Journalists for Free Expression.

News Media Canada has created a new ad campaign, featuring Ola’s artwork, that will be running across the country. Please consider publishing a full or half page house ad to help celebrate the critical role of local newspapers with your readers.

Click here to confirm your participation in the national ad campaign and let us know if you can run a full or half page ad as well as your publishing day.

There is an updated Publisher’s Toolkit with resources to help you celebrate in your market including:

National Ad Campaign ( plus small space/filler ads and a carrier appreciation ad )

) Social Media Support

Reader Engagement

Local Influencer Engagement

Click here to see what is available. Don’t forget to bookmark the page and keep checking back for more resources as we get closer to the start of National Newspaper Week on October 3.

And if you aren’t sure what to do or just want some ideas, join us on either of the following dates for an interactive video call to view the toolkit and our resources.

Wednesday September 22 at 1pm Eastern – click here to join

Thursday September 23 at 3pm Eastern – click here to join

Let’s work together to encourage readers to celebrate and support newspapers this National Newspaper Week!