Two Quebec publishing giants turbocharge automotive opportunities

This week, both La Presse and Quebecor announced they have launched new automotive partnerships designed to leverage their audience reach to increase revenues.

La Presse has partnered with Volkswagen Canada to launch a branded content initiative called “Giving You the Keys”. This is a video series that follows drivers from Montreal to Charlevoix behind the wheels of the newly-released Taos. The campaign is composed of a series of five short videos that play upon the opening of the La Presse+ app. You can read more about how this campaign was executed here.

Quebecor also announced a partnership with the Corporation des concessionnaires d’automobiles du Quebec (CCAQ), Media in Canada reports. Together, the groups will launch Otogo, a new platform for buying and selling used vehicles across Quebec.

According to reports, Otogo will give users access to offers from 890 dealers across the province.