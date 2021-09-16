Your Levelling the Digital Playing Field update for the week of September 17

News Media Remuneration submission to the Department of Canadian Heritage (News Media Canada)
In this five page submission, News Media Canada reiterated its long-standing position for the federal government to adopt the Australian approach to compensating news platforms for journalistic works.
Other interesting reads:
News Journalism v Google & Facebook: Why the Web Giants Should Pay (Media Action Plan)
The Rise of Google and Facebook and the Decline of Canadian Local News (Media Action Plan)
How Facebook and Google Monetize Your Privacy (Media Action Plan)
Online News Content: The Global Battle Between the Platforms and Parliaments (Media Action Plan)