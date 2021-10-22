Full-Time Writer, The Niverville Citizen

The Citizen is hiring a full-time writer.

Are you interested in and engaged with local politics and civic issues? This fall, The Citizen is hiring a full-time civic issues reporter.

We’re looking for someone to:

attend and report on 4-5 local government meetings per month.

write at least 5 articles per week, covering municipal councils and school boards, investigating how provincial and federal issues affect our local communities, and exploring subjects of public importance.

have writing experience and training in journalism.

be familiar with CP style and formatting.

demonstrate solid interviewing skills.

meet hard deadlines when required.

regularly pitch article ideas.

The civic issues reporter will earn a base annual compensation of $30,000 and operate on their own time as a freelance contractor. The position comes with significant job flexibility.

The Citizen is a Niverville-based newspaper which is passionate about covering issues and events of importance to our community and our immediate neighbours. We primarily publish news pertaining to the towns of Niverville, St. Adolphe, Ste. Agathe, Île-des-Chênes, New Bothwell, Otterburne, and Tourond. We believe strongly in bringing our readers the most local and relevant news possible—in other words, the news that matters most to them and affects them in their daily lives.

For further details apply to:

Evan Braun, Editor