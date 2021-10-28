CAJ running digital security workshop for reporters

With the recent rise in online hate and harassment being directed at Canadian journalists, the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is partnering with the Freedom of the Press Foundation to host a training session on Thursday Nov. 4 at 8 pm ET.

The workshop will be an introduction to account and device security to help journalists better protect themselves and their sources.

If you’d like to attend, you can register here.

Topics will include account and device security, secure source communications and an introduction to online privacy measures.

The CAJ has put together a resource sheet that may be helpful to those experiencing hate, or supporting an employee or colleague who is being targeted.