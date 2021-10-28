How have you been celebrating Media Literacy Week?

The work of journalism is more important now than ever before. Across the country, every single day, journalists provide invaluable service to the public in order to explain complex public policy decisions and bring important context to debate on issues of local concern.

Media Literacy Week is an opportunity for member publications to help the public understand the important role quality journalism plays in a democratic society.

News Media Canada is a proud partner of this year’s campaign operated by MediaSmarts. We’d like to hear creative ways how you’ve engaged your audiences these critical concepts. If you have some work you’d like to share with us, please send us a note to: media@newsmediacanada.ca.

We would be happy to feature selected campaigns on our Instagram page and in future newsletters.