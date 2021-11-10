An inside look into award-winning Globe and Mail investigations

Investigative journalists work tirelessly to hold the powerful to account by unearthing stories that expose systemic issues and can lead to meaningful change.

On November 30, the Canadian Journalism Foundation welcomes award-winning Globe and Mail journalists Tom Cardoso, Grant Robertson, and Chen Wang for an inside look into how they pitch and research in-depth stories, the challenges they face, and the resulting impact of their work.

The National Newspaper Awards named Cardoso Journalist of the Year for his 2020 investigation into systematic bias in Canada’s corrections system. In 2021, Robertson won several awards, including the CJF’s Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism, for his work that uncovered serious flaws in Canada’s pandemic preparedness system with respect to COVID-19. In 2019, the National Newspaper Awards recognized Chen Wang and her colleagues in the Business category for their investigation on aging wells and how major organizations routinely offloaded energy assets with hefty cleanup costs onto smaller companies with limited capacity to pay the environmental bill. This year, Wang, a data journalist, has been exploring the power gap in the workplace and why progress for women has stalled.

Together, they join David McKie, Deputy Managing Editor, Canada’s National Observer, in conversation.

