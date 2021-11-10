Save the date so you don’t miss the next edition of the BCYCNA Awards

The B.C. and Yukon Community Newsmedia Association (BCYCNA) has announced that its 2022 awards gala will be taking place on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Given the ongoing public health considerations, a location has not yet been named. It is hoped the awards gala will be able to be held in person.

Competition entry details will be announced soon. We will keep you posted on additional updates on time and location as they become available.

We’re sure that the gala will be an extra special, as 2022 it will mark the association’s 100th anniversary.