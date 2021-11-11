The Bottom Line from Newsworks UK

Research from the UK finds that brands can boost their bottom line by investing in news brands. Newsworks research (The Bottom Line), draws on effectiveness data from the past decade. This follows their 2017 study, Planning for Profit that found brands were missing out on potential profit ROI by under-investing in news brands.

Jo Allan, Newsworks CEO, said: “It’s great to see an impressive shift in the last few years, despite the knock-on effect of COVID. If advertisers continue to utilize news brands effectively, their bottom lines will only improve. This research offers compelling and tangible evidence for advertisers who are looking to increase profit ROI and benefit from being in brand-safe, quality environments.”

Click here for more information and to download a copy of the presentation as well as FAQs and methodology.