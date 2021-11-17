News Media Canada wins prestigious award for 2020 National Newspaper Week campaign

We’re very proud to share with you that News Media Canada’s 2020 National Newspaper Week campaign, managed with Craft Public Relations, has been recognized with a Silver award from the Canadian Public Relations Society.

The awards celebrate the best work in Canadian public relations and communications from the previous year. Our silver award was given for excellence in the use of media relations in the large budget category.

In case you don’t remember, here’s a sampling of what our 2020 National Newspaper Week campaign, Champion the Truth – with Hayley Elsaesser, looked like.

You can read more about the awards, and the rest of this year’s winners, here.