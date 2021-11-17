Sharing some award-winning front pages from Saskatchewan weeklies

News Media Canada is pleased to showcase award winning newspaper content from Better Newspapers Competitions (BNC) across the country.

BNC Awards honour excellent work in Canada’s community newspapers and recognize the outstanding work that celebrates the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada.

Also, starting next week, News Media Canada will be introducing a ‘BNC Awards Showcase’ as a regular feature in our weekly News on News newsletter.

This week, we would like to spotlight 2020 SWNA BNC winners for the Best Front Page – Class A category. This is for publications with a circulation of less than 1,200 copies.

Coming in first place in the competition category was the Fort Qu’Appelle Times. The judges citation emphasized, in particular, the design elements.

“The Fort Times was the clear winner in this category with solid news reporting, captivating photography and well-designed ads presented in a clean, straightforward layout. A great photo not only got great play but some Photoshop wizardry to work the masthead into the background of the photo showed that willingness (and skill) to go the extra mile.”

Also recognized for their excellence were the Foam Lake Review (second place) and the Davidson Leader (third place).

Winners were announced in an online presentation on May 17, 2021.