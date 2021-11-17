The Chilliwack Progress introduces new digital subscription program

The Chilliwack Progress, which is owned by Black Press Media, recently launched a special added-value subscription program that provides readers with exclusive content and premium benefits catered to their needs.

Added benefits of the new program include the ability to receive exclusive newsletters, community forums to connect with the news team, unlimited access to the provincial news website Today in B.C., as well as puzzles, crosswords and premium contests.

The program also helps the community to directly support the local journalists in the city they serve.

“We are so very proud to fulfill our commitments to community by supporting local grass-roots organizations, charities and non-profits with their projects, dreams and causes,” said Tara Hiebert, publisher of the Progress.

The news organization has provided trusted news and information to local citizens since 1891.