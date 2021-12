The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association is currently seeking judges for their 2021 Better Newspapers Competition.

The entries will be made available by mid January and we would require the scores and comments returned by mid February.

Judging contributions are invaluable to the success of any awards program. If you are able to volunteer your time and expertise, or if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Nicole Nater, nnater@swna.com; Ph: 306-649-1405.